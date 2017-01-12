Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Championship is getting back into it's rhythm this week after a hectic festive period and our predictions league is also making a comeback.

We left for the mid-season break with Doug Thomson leading the way, closely followed by Mel Booth and the fans.

Blake Welton is closing in on the fans in fourth, while Rory Benson was desperate for the break after a tough first half of the season.

This week the fans are being represented by Gavin Castle, who will be hoping to propel the Town faithful back to the top of the leaderboard.

Here are all the predictions for this week's Championship action.

If you would like to get involved next week, tweet us at @ExaminerHTAFC or message us on Facebook.

Good luck!