Punters v Pundits: Second win on the bounce for one of our football writers

  • By

Who has won this week's instalment?

Punters v Pundits

Blake Welton snatched his second win of the season this week, just seven days after claiming his first.

The football writer scored 40 points thanks to correctly predicting two results - Newcastle's 3-0 win over Ipswich and Cardiff's 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest.

Mel Booth, Doug Thomson and Rory Benson all notched 30 points with one correct scoreline predicted each and this week's fan - Mick Johnson - scored a commendable 25.

This weeks scores close the gap between Booth and Welton, leaving Benson with it all to do to next week to hunt down the leading pack.

Thomson keeps his place at the top of the leaderboard, putting another five points between himself and the fans in second place.

If you would like to pit your wits against our sports writers this week, fill out the JotForm below and we could pick you.

Good luck!

