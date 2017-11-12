Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town are 11 matches into their maiden Premier League campaign and they sit in the top half of the table on 15 points.

The Terriers have enjoyed a great start to life in the top flight, racking up four wins and three draws - including an impressive victory over Jose Mourinho's Manchester United.

A number of players have stood out for David Wagner's side, with Christopher Schindler, Aaron Mooy and Jonas Lossl in particular looking like they have been Premier League players for years.

Town were written off by many at the start of the campaign, but have proven they can compete in the top tier and are now odds on to stay up at the end of the season at the bookies'.

But how closely have you been watching Town's debut Premier League season?

Take our quiz below to see if you can match the stat to the Town man over their first 11 matches in the top flight.