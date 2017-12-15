The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town winger Rajiv Van La Parra is itching to get back into the Terriers' starting line up after sitting out a three-match suspension.

The forward was sent off after the final whistle against Manchester City following an altercation with Leroy Sane, meaning he would miss the clashes with Arsenal, Everton and Brighton.

The Dutchman was available for selection against Chelsea last time out, but was an unused substitute as the Premier League champions claimed a 3-1 victory over the Terriers.

And after the disappointment of missing four matches, Van La Parra is raring to go as Town take on Watford this weekend.

"I'm really keen to get back on the pitch," he said.

"I was a bit disappointed that I didn't get some minutes against Chelsea because it was a long time since I played a game, but I'm looking forward to the game tomorrow and hopefully I'll get some minutes."

Van La Parra also opened up about the red card he received against the league leaders and is adamant he will learn from the incident and move forward.

He said: "I think some things have to happen and you can learn from it after.

"This was one of those moments.

"It was also in the heat of the moment after this game.

"It was a hard game and at the end of it we were pointless.

"It was frustrating but now it's in the past.

"I will learn from it and look forward now."van