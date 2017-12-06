The video will start in 8 Cancel

Rajiv Van La Parra's stunning strike against West Brom has made the shortlist for the Premier League's goal of the month award for November.

The Dutchman received the ball on the left side of the John Smith's Stadium turf from Scott Malone, before taking two touches to set himself from 25 yards out.

The 26-year-old then curled a beautiful effort beyond the helpless Ben Foster and into the top corner of the Fantastic Media stand net.

The strike has made the top eight of the month, with fans able to vote for their favourite from the shortlist via Carling Tap here.

Van La Parra is up against the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Mohamed Salah, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Ashley Young, Jesse Lingard, Jamie Vardy and Wayne Rooney in the competition, with the winner announced on December 15.

You have until 11.59pm on Monday, December 11 to cast your vote.