Huddersfield Town face Reading on Bank Holiday Monday on what is arguably the biggest match in the club's history.

Around 39,000 Town supporters will descend on Wembley for the SkyBet Championship Play-Off final in an encounter billed as the '£200 million game' - at stake a place in the Premier League

From World Cups, Champions Leagues and FA Cups, the venue has played host to some of the biggest sporting occasions for nearly a 100 years with the stadium one of the most iconic across the globe.

A trip to the home of English football is always an occasion to savour, especially if your side win, and the Huddersfield Examiner took a sneak peek around it ahead of Monday's showpiece finale.

From strolling up Wembley Way and Bobby Moore's statue to views from the touchline and royal boxes to the changing rooms and press area – the pride, passion and excitement of the 90,000 capacity stadium has been captured.

Anyone else getting a little bit excited yet?

