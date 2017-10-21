Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

SKY Sports pundit Paul Merson believes Huddersfield Town players must be more patient in Premier League games

The ex-Arsenal, Aston Villa and Portsmouth player was speaking on Soccer Saturday ahead of Manchester United's trip to the John Smith's Stadium and believes the players exert too much energy chasing teams.

Merson: "They've got to change their way, they try and squeeze teams and they do it for about 35 minutes of the first half and the next ten minutes, and then they're gone.

"And then they do it for about 15 minutes of the second half and that's it. They just have to sit back because this is the Premier League, you need to stay patient."

Phil Thompson also criticised goalkeeper Jonas Lossl and believes the mistakes must be cut out.

"You can't make mistakes like the goalkeeper did against Swansea. He's got to learn to let the ball go."