Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

All the Sky Sports pundits have predicted Huddersfield Town will lose against Everton FC today (Saturday).

The game kicks off at 3pm at Goodison Park with Town looking to score away from home in the league for the first time since the opening day of the season.

That was a 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park but Sky Sports pundits see little chance of Town recreating that kind of display today.

Gary Neville, Paul Merson and Charlie Nicholas have all predicted a 2-0 win for the Toffees and Phil Thompson thinks it will be 1-0 to the home side.

Neville explained “Everton should capitalise on Huddersfield’s woeful away form.”

Only Matt Le Tissier expects the Terriers to break their away goal drought, predicting a 2-1 win loss for the travelling Terriers

.

This is despite the fact Everton will be welcoming new manager, Sam Allardyce - an introduction the pundits think will have a negative effect on Everton’s performance today.

Merson commented: “The atmosphere wasn’t great in that win over West Ham and it won’t improve with Sam Allardyce coming in. I don’t think the fans want him there - I didn’t hear anyone signing his name when they were 4-0 up. It was unusual.”