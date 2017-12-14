The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town chairman Dean Hoyle was emotionally "screwed" ahead of the Terriers' play-off final clash with Reading FC at Wembley last season.

The Town owner and life-long fan reflects on the famous day at the national stadium in Raj Bains' new book "Underdog", recalling his thoughts both ahead of and after the Terriers' fairy tale promotion to the Premier League.

Before the match, Hoyle admits he cried at the sight of the 30,000-plus Town fans setting off for Wembley, before seeing most shedding tears of joy after Christopher Schindler scored the penalty to send them to the top flight after 45 years in the wilderness.

"Do you know something, I can't really describe it properly, but my emotional well-being was screwed," Hoyle said.

"On the morning of Wembley I woke up in the hotel and I'm on Twitter, watching all the Huddersfield fans setting off, and tears are rolling down my face.

"I'm thinking 'what on earth are you doing?'

"It was the level of expectation. We're not talking 10,00, we're talking 30,000 people going to watch Huddersfield.

"Flying in from all over the world, and it's that level of expectation.

"You're thinking 's**t, this is huge'.

"I also knew we'd got a realistic chance of doing it.

"When Schindler actually put the ball down to take that penalty I just thought 'if this ball goes in the net, if he nails this, we're in the Premier League'.

"I never believed we'd ever do it, but he nailed it.

"It's like, I can't believe it.

"The most surreal, out-of-body experience you can ever imagine because it wasn't expected.

"It was just one of those surreal moments. It's hard to describe.

"I've never seen so many adults in tears before in my life."

You can read more exclusive interviews with Hoyle - as well as David Wagner and the Town players - in "Underdog", which is out now at book stores and the Huddersfield Town club shops.