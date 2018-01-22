The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town were beaten by relegation rivals Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday thanks to goals from Joe Allen and Mame Diouf.

The loss sees Stoke go to within a point of Town, with the Terriers now just three points above the relegation zone.

David Wagner's side showed little in the offensive third at the weekend and Steve Mounie was once again isolated as the lone striker.

Here the Benin international reflects on the clash.

Mounie on... the match

"We are very disappointed about the result because we knew that it was a very important game for maintaining our Premier League status.

"We are very disappointed but we will keep our heads up and be focused on the next game."

Mounie on... rotation

"With Lolo we switch sometimes.

"He plays one game then I play one game because the manager thinks we are on the same level together to get goals - that's why we change it so often.

"But the most important thing is that the team are good on the pitch.

"Today was a tough game, but we keep looking forward."

Mounie on... the players managing themselves

"For all the team there is rotation sometimes.

"We have to aware, we are professional and we have to keep working in training to be prepared for this.

"We have to manage ourselves to be ready when the coach calls us on to the pitch.

"For me, this is my first year in the Premier League and I have to adapt to this.

"For a lot of people it is the same thing so we have to adapt to the rotation.

"We need this rotation because the games are very hard and they take so much energy so sometimes we need some rest."

Mounie on... Alex Pritchard's debut

"For Alex, today was not the best game to start.

"As we saw, Stoke City were very strong in the duel and very aggressive and Alex needs more space to bring his speed and his quality of passing.

"Today I don't think it was the game for him."