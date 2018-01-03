The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town new boy Terence Kongolo has promised the Terriers' fans he will give his all for his new club.

The 23-year-old Netherlands international joined Town from AS Monaco on a loan deal yesterday, which will see him stay in West Yorkshire for the remainder of the season.

And the centre back - who can also play on the left side of defence - recorded a special message for Town fans after his first press conference in England, less than 24 hours since he signed for the club.

He said: "Hi, I'm Terence Kongolo, I've come to play for Huddersfield Town.

"I will give everything and we will try to win each match and at the end of the season we will see where we stand.

"I will give everything for Huddersfield."