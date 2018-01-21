The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town were beaten 2-0 by Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium yesterday, with the Potters going within a point of the Terriers in the Premier League table.

Joe Allen and Mame Diouf netted the goals for Stoke, who claimed victory in Paul Lambert's first match in charge.

The Scotsman received many plaudits for the improved display on Saturday, while much of the media suggested David Wagner's side were slipping towards relegation.

Here's what the national papers had to say about the Terriers after their winless league run stretched to six games on Saturday.

John Percy, The Telegraph

"Huddersfield were dreadful, producing a performance that had the unmistakable whiff of relegation, while Stoke are now up and running again. This was Lambert’s first Premier League win since Dec 2014."

Stuart James, The Guardian

"Huddersfield, it has to be said, were obliging opponents. David Wagner’s side rarely troubled Jack Butland, the Stoke goalkeeper, during a listless performance and the large number of away supporters here could be forgiven for fearing that their season is starting to unravel a little."

Harrk Pratt, Daily Star

"Town were sloppy in possession, enabling the worst defence anywhere in Europe’s five elite leagues a comfortable afternoon.

The only time the visitors threatened Jack Butland’s goal was in the 26th minute when Steve Mounie fired Tom Ince’s cross wide."

Mike Keegan, Daily Mail

"The proof of the Premier League pudding for newly-promoted sides can often come in the beating and, based on the evidence here, Huddersfield's best may not be good enough to keep them up."

Mike Walters, Daily Mirror

"It wasn't always pretty, but the Potters' energy and tenacity were too much for the toothless Terriers, who, on this evidence, are sleepwalking towards a relegation battle."