Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

We’ve all done it...

Huddersfield Town fan Patrick Greene experienced that horrible sinking feeling when he discovered he’d lost his wallet amongst the 24,426 capacity crowd watching the Terriers play Manchester United at the John Smith’s Stadium.

But, 48 hours later, he was reunited with the wallet and its entire contents – including £130 cash – thanks to eagle-eyed staff who were clearing the terraces following the rain-drenched conclusion to the match, and Town’s historic 2-1 win.

Now the 76-year-old grandfather has offered his thanks to the club and to the cleaner who handed it in.

Patrick, an ex-pat Irishman who lives in Shelley, said: “There wasn’t a shilling taken. I can’t fault the professionalism and the honesty of the staff. It has restored my faith in humanity.”

A regular face at Town’s games for many years, Patrick was watching the game with daughter Siobhan, son-in-law Peter and grandson Harry, and exchanging banter with ex-United teen sensation Norman Whiteside, who was sitting behind him.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

But as the game ended in miserable weather he realised his wallet was no longer in his pocket.

“We were in the main stand and I couldn’t find it. I searched a little but but I couldn’t see it. I went in the Sportsman’s Bar where we’d been, and later took a walk up Bradley Mills Road to see if I’d dropped it; maybe it was in the bushes. No chance. It was a great day totally changed by that.”

Patrick cancelled his bank card immediately and reported the loss to the club, which hadn’t cleaned the terraces. On the Monday after the match he got a call.

“The club rang me straight away: they’d found it. You can imagine my relief. It was wonderful to get it back and with everything in it, including about £130 in cash. Unbelievable.

“I thought the chances of getting it back were nil. And where did they find it? Under my seat!

“I have to say that I never expected it to turn up. It was a grand feeling to get it back. I was almost on my knees when I lost it. I was becoming ill.

“I just want to say a big thank you. There is so much bad news around these days, but this is good news.

“They are decent people in Huddersfield.”