Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town secured a spot in next season's Premier League competition last week and the players and staff have now headed on their hard-earned holidays.

But it won't be long until management is back and gearing up for a huge summer.

Town will look to strengthen their squad this summer, with the transfer window opening very shortly.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

But when exactly does it open? Here is what you need to know about the summer window.

When does the transfer window open?

The summer transfer window officially opens on July 1, but expect clubs to have deals in place beforehand with players joining their respective teams on the first day of July.

There's no international tournament this year, so expect transfer news to dominate the sport headlines.

When does the transfer window close?

The transfer window is due to shut at 11pm on August 31.

Is there an emergency loan window this season?

At the start of last season, FIFA introduced new rules which mean that the emergency loan window would no longer exist.

That ruling is still in place, meaning loan deals have to be done within the confines of the window.

In the EFL, teams are allowed to name five loan players on their teamsheets, whereas the Premier League has no restrictions.

Free agents can still sign at any time over the course of the year.

How much will be spent?

Spending surpassed £1billion for the first time in the 2016 window, and this summer is set to be even bigger.

The new broadcasting deal has given Premier League clubs more money to spend and many clubs will likely smash their previous transfer records.

Town could also break theirs this summer thanks to the huge cash boost.