Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Last summer Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner utilised his extensive knowledge of Germany's lower leagues to assemble a side who successfully went on to seal Premier League promotion.

No fewer than five players arrived at the John Smith's Stadium from the German leagues with the club also smashing their club record transfer fee to capture Christopher Schindler from 1860 Munich.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

The defender has since repeatedly repaid the £1.8m shelled out for his services – particularly when scoring the winning penalty in the SkyBet Championship Play-Off final against Reading last month.

Although Town will now benefit from a minimum of £185million which top-flight football brings – there could still be deals to be had by raiding the German market.

Below German lower league expert Jonathan Walsh takes a look at the players who may be on David Wagner's radar...

Jakob Busk

Position: Goalkeeper

Age: 23

Despite losing his place to the even younger Daniel Mesenhöler at the end of last season following injury, Busk’s campaign for 1. FC Union Berlin marked him out as one of the league’s best goalkeepers.

Busk may make some mistakes, though this is balanced out by his reflexes and distribution that is of a high enough level to make playing out from the back a real possibility.

The Dane is fairly decent in the air when it comes to collecting crosses and corners, and is an organiser of his back-four – along with the man below.

Toni Leistner

Position: Centre Back

Age: 26

Rumours have been floating around that Leistner might leave the capital this summer, although with the major development and upwards curve that Union Berlin are currently enjoying then it could be viewed as a wise decision to stay.

However, Leistner was arguably the leading 2. Bundesliga centre-back last season and Hamburger SV have reportedly been lurking should he decide to depart.

Excellent in the air and with the ball at his feet, the towering defender was a key part of Union’s rise to fourth last term.

Michael Liendl

Position: Central Midfielder

Age: 31

Town enjoy possession based football and there will be few better options that arise than Michael Liendl on a free transfer.

It may well be above any level he’s played at before but his set-pieces and passing have been on point in an otherwise fruitless 1860 Munich side.

With six goals, although the majority were from the penalty spot, and eight assists, an experienced head in the middle would offer an added option for David Wagner.

Robert Zulj

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Position: Attacking Midfielder

Age: 25

Zulj opted for a “new challenge” following his time with the Shamrocks and confirmed on Sunday that he would leave on a free transfer.

A very creative and intricate player, the Austrian’s ability to unlock opposition defences and eye for goal would be a major boost to Town if he decided to join up with the Terriers.

It could be argued that Zulj is somewhat too individual on occasions but his class outshines that and after Marc Arnold (Eintracht Braunschweig’s sporting director) played down links, it looks like Zulj’s options are open.

Akaki Gogia

Position: Winger

Age: 25

Technically no longer in 2. Bundesliga once his loan from Brentford at Dynamo Dresden ends, both themselves and Union have been trying to tie the winger down permanently.

Unfortunately injured for a period of the season, Gogia was able to shine from where he left off and recorded an impressive 10 goals in 22 games.

The Georgian-German has the eye for the spectacular and his flair has been a joy to watch for fans across the league.

Ihlas Bebou

(Photo: Fortuna Düsseldorf)

Position: Winger

Age: 23

While Gogia is more of a finisher from wide, Bebou has the pace and tricks to be a real menace then find the crucial pass.

The Togolese international is as frustrating as he is brilliant but on his day, Bebou is unplayable. Fortuna’s attempts to keep him at the club haven’t paid dividends to this point and while a Bundesliga move looks most likely, his raw speed and dribbling talent could add another dimension to Town’s wing play.

Should he stay consistent, whatever team he is with in September are in for a real treat.

Pascal Köpke

Position: Forward

Age: 21

In terms of strikers in 2. Bundesliga, it’s hard to single one out. However, with the signing of Laurent Depoitre a smaller, quicker striker might be an option to the usual strength and physicality that the majority of the second tier’s strikers have in their locker.

Despite being in a side that battled relegation the entire season, Köpke was a bright spark throughout for FC Erzgebirge Aue.

His finishing and build-up play for a striker of lesser stature are excellent and he is always keen to bring others into the game – the team is greater than his individual interests.