Huddersfield Town are reportedly close to completing an £11m deal for Norwich City midfielder Alex Pritchard.

The 24-year-old former England youth team international is a known target of David Wagner, with the Sun claiming the Terriers are edging toward the eight-figure fee for the creative midfielder.

The newspaper goes on to claim that the youngster has agreed a four-and-a-half year deal at the John Smith's Stadium, with just the "finer details" delaying the move.

With Town's pursuit of the former Tottenham Hotspur man appearing to heat up, we spoke to the Eastern Daily Press' football editor Paddy Davitt to get the low-down on Pritchard.

How has Pritchard performed so far this season?

He’s only made nine appearances but that is because he suffered an ankle injury in pre-season that required surgery. His first game back was November 25.

Norwich have gone four games unbeaten now and it is no coincidence that upturn in form has followed his return.

What are his main attributes and what does he bring to the team?

Pritchard is an excellent technical midfielder, who can pick a pass and score from outside the penalty area.

He is one of those intelligent, modern footballers who rely on touch and awareness rather than power or physicality.

He takes up clever positions between the lines and knits the play from front to back.

Creativity has been a problem for Huddersfield - would he bring some quality in the final third?

No question. He got his first consistent run in the Norwich side towards the end of last season and he was the Canaries’ stand out performer, in terms of goals and assists.

That would have continued this season but for the ankle injury.

Without doubt, one of the best in his position in the Championship. Had the perfect grounding at Tottenham and at 24, his best days are ahead of him.

Is he popular amongst the fans?

They love watching him because he makes things happen, and gets team mates around him playing better.

But for the injury lay-off there is no doubt City would have been much higher up the table.

Norwich fans have had to endure some stodgy football at Carrow Road so far this campaign but Pritchard is the type who gets fans off their seat.

What is he like as a character?

Very confident, very self-assured. With a trace of arrogance you need to be a top player.

I suspect he backs himself to play at the highest level and he certainly has the pedigree.

With Norwich rejecting a £5m offer, how much do you think the Canaries would want for him?

Given they reportedly paid in the region of £8m for him in 2016, he is a far better player now, plus the inflation in the market, you would suspect they would want in excess of £11m.

They sold a player to Newcastle last summer for a reported £12m - another young English talent in Jacob Murphy. That would be a more accurate figure.