Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's the biggest shopping day of the year and the annual rush to go out and buy products at bargain basement prices is here!

Black Friday is a staple of British life and over the past month or so football clubs have already tied up deals for free agents before the January Transfer Window.

This season's teams to shop early are SkyBet Championship strugglers Cardiff City and Rotherham United.

Newly-appointed Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock has brought in Sol Bamba to shore up a leaky defence; Kieran Richardson to add steel and experience to midfield; Junior Hoilett creativity in the final third and Marouane Chamakh to fire the Bluebirds to safety.

Rotherham United' Kenny Jackett has also been busy - Peter Odemwingie recently signing for the South Yorkshire club as the Millers boss looks to keep the side afloat in the Championship.

Back in 2012-13, Odemwingie created one of the biggest transfer talking points when he drove to QPR to try and force a move away from West Bromwich Albion.

Although that move didn't come off, since then the Nigerian international has played for Stoke City and Bristol City.

Below Steven Downes takes a look at who might provide a bargain deal for someone, maybe even in the Championship.

Emmanuel Adebayor - Striker

Currently without a club since the summer, Adebayor has had more clubs than a Saturday shopping spree in Kingsgate shopping centre.

Although he comes with baggage, he might be worth a bargain price punt for the rest of the season.

Carlton Cole - Striker

The forward always seems to turn up in the East End and at West Ham United, however he hasn't had a club since last month.

A player that once had the same amount of quality that you'd buy from Harrods, his stock has arguably crashed more to that of Poundland these days.

He'll do a job and for a rock bottom price, will anyone take a punt on Cole?

Joey Barton - Midfielder

After his unsavoury departure from Rangers, a certain Joseph Barton is on the look out for new employment.

The ex-Burnley and QPR player knows a number of leagues well and could be a decent addition for any club - although his salary expectations are something that may have to be bartered with.

Luke Moore - Striker

Another forward without a club, Moore hasn't had a club since February, however he could still be a good addition to any squad, adding an experienced head to the front line of any team in the football league.

Having played in Major League Soccer for the past two seasons he may want a return to English football - however the big question is, would clubs want Moore for their money?

Wágner Ferreira dos Santos - Midfielder

Huddersfield Town fans may think there's only one Wagner but think again - there is a Brazilian namesake midfielder called Wágner and better still, he is available as a free agent!

Wágner's last club was Tianjin Teda in China but at the age of 31 and with little known about the player, he may not be worth the risk.

Joey O'Brien - Defender

The defender played 91 times for West Ham United, however O'Brien left the club in the summer and hasn't had one since.

Clubs might want to take a punt on the 30-year-old as he would add experience to any team's back line.