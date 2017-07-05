Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burnley – one time suitors of Huddersfield Town's Nahki Wells - have tabled an offer worth around £2m for Stoke City's 33-year-old striker Jon Walters.

The Stoke Sentinel claims the Potters are likely to agree to the valuation while the Republic of Ireland international is also keen on the move.

Meanwhile, Everton are increasingly confident of re-signing Wayne Rooney, 13 years after he left the club for Manchester United.

The Liverpool Echo claims the Blues will offer Rooney a contract worth £150,000 per week - £100,000 less than his current weekly wage at United.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Elsewhere, it will take between £8m and £10m to prize Hull's player of the season, Sam Clucas, away from the KCOM Stadium reports the Daily Mail . Newcastle United, West Bromwich Albion, Leicester City and Burnley are all interested in the 26-year-old midfielder.

West Brom have also been linked to Celtic playmaker Stuart Armstrong, according to the Daily Record. Armstrong only has one year left on his contract in Glasgow after talks around an extension broke down earlier this year.

And finally, Leicester have opened contact negotiations with Leonardo Ulloa – the player who just six months ago refused to ever play for the Foxes again.

The Daily Mail reports how the player had fallen out with the club over a failed transfer to Sunderland but new permanent boss, Craig Shakespeare, rates the Argentinian highly and has brought him back to the table.