Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The transfer window may not yet be open but that hasn't stopped Sheffield Wednesday from swooping for out-of-favour West Bromwich Albion winger Callum McManaman.

The Owls have confirmed the 25-year-old has completed a loan deal until the end of the season and will officially join the side when the window opens on January 1.

McManaman has struggled for game time since arriving at the Hawthorns in January 2015 and this season has been restricted to just one appearance - West Brom under-23’s defeat to Luton Town in the EFL Trophy back in October.

Meanwhile the Guardian are reporting that Aston Villa have rejected a £25m offer for France under 21 defender Jordan Amavi.

With Liverpool FC and Everton linked with a move for the full-back, Marseille are believed to have tabled a €10m (£8.5m) bid for the 22-year-old.

However, Villa owner Tony Xia took to twitter to reject any such advances for the player.

The Daily Mail are reporting Fulham FC are lining up a £2 million bid for Glasgow Rangers defender Rob Kiernan.

The 25-year-old became one of Mark Warburton's first purchases at Ibrox when the Gers signed him from Wigan Athletic in the summer of 2015.

There's plenty of transfer speculation surrounding Derby County today as well – with one potential arrival and departure rumoured at the iPro Stadium.

The Sun report the Rams could be considering a move for Nottingham Forest captain Henri Lansbury from their local rivals.

Midfielder Lansbury has six goals in 17 SkyBet Championship appearances so far this campaign including a hat-trick against Barnsley last month.

It comes in light of the rumour Everton are preparing a £15 million swoop for Rams midfielder Will Hughes, according to the same newspaper.

The 21-year old is one of the hottest talents outside the Premier League and with the Toffee's midfield filled with doubts over the long-term futures of Gareth Barry, Tom Cleverley and James McCarthy, the player could be seen as an ideal replacement.

And finally, Spanish side Sporting Gijon are reported to be interested in signing Newcastle United’s wantaway midfielder Cheick Tiote.

A fee of around £450K has been mooted for the 30-year-old who has been used sparingly so far this SkyBet Championship season.