A handful of clubs have been linked to Nottingham Forest midfielder Henri Lansbury today.

Newcastle United , Aston Villa and Derby County are all believed to be interested, with the Rams having a £2.5m bid rejected for the 26-year-old.

Early in the day, Derby boss Steve McLaren confirmed the bid was rejected.

He said: "I know a bid was put and I know it has been rejected, so we will have to revisit that and make a decision on that one. I haven’t spoken to the board but we will discuss that further.

"I’ll leave it to the club and see if anything can be sorted. He [Lansbury] is a player we have always admired."

(Photo: Action Images / Alan Walter)

Birmingham City have submitted a £4m bid for Crystal Palace winger Bakary Sako.

The Mali international has failed to make an impression at Selhurst Park since joining on a free transfer in 2015 from Wolverhampton Wanderers , scoring just two goals.

And Blues boss Gianfranco Zola is keen on offering the 28-year-old a chance to kickstart his career at St Andrews.

The Italian has reportedly been promised £11m to spend this transfer window after the Chinese take over and Sako could well be the first through the door.

(Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

Aston Villa striker Rudy Gestede was on Teesside today for a medical ahead of a switch to Middlesbrough.

Boro had a £6m bid for the forward accepted by the Claret and Blues over the weekend and Sky Sports claim personal terms are almost agreed between the player and the North East side.

Middlesbrough are also believed to be interested in Chelsea loanee Patrick Bamford, who may be recalled from Burnley after mustering just five appearances so far this season.

Should the two forwards join, David Nugent and Jordan Rhodes could be on their way out of the Riverside.

Newcastle United have submitted a number of bids already this transfer window.

According to the Chronicle, the Toon have submitted loan bids for Everton's Tom Cleverley and Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek and have also enquired about Manchester City man Fabian Delph.

In terms of outgoings from St James' Park, Cheick Tiote is on the transfer list and the future of Aleksandar Mitrovic is still in doubt.

