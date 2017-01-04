Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Wolverhampton Wanderers are keen on signing Aston Villa striker Ross McCormack.

The Scot joined Villa in the summer for £12m but has failed to find his scoring form in the claret and blue.

And the Birmingham Mail believe Wolves boss Paul Lambert has enquired about the 30-year-old's availability, having dropped down the pecking order behind Jonathan Kodjia.

The paper suggests Villa would allow McCormack to leave, but only in a big-money move and not on loan.

The former Leeds United man has scored three goals in 19 league appearances for Villa.

Middlesbrough striker Dave Nugent is attracting interest from Championship outfits Fulham and Leeds .

The 31-year-old has made just five appearances for Boro so far this season and the introduction of Rudy Gestede to the Riverside could spell the end for the forward.

West London Sport have reported Leeds and Fulham are both interested, but the experienced striker could well attract more Championship clubs this month.

Nugent has 18 months left on his Boro contract and has been at the club since the summer of 2015.

The race for Nottingham Forest midfielder Henri Lansbury is heating up, with Aston Villa the second club to submit a bid for the ex-Arsenal man.

Derby County had a £2.5m bid for the playmaker rejected yesterday, but Villa have now offered the Reds £3m - according to the Birmingham Mail.

The midfielder has scored six goals so far this season, but is out of contract in the summer.

Finally, both Newcastle United and Brighton are believed to be chasing Chelsea youngster Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

The creative midfielder will be allowed to leave Stamford Bridge on loan this month, but the Blues want reassurances that their highly-rated youngster will get game-time.

Newcastle are believed to have already enquired about the midfielder, with the Seagulls and West Ham also in the hunt.

The 20-year-old has made just three appearances for Chelsea this season, with only one of those coming in the Premier League.