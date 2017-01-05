Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Reading FC have agreed a fee for Liverpool centre-back Tiago Ilori, according to the Liverpool Echo.

The 23-year-old has struggled for game-time at Anfield, making just three appearances for the Reds since joining from Sporting Lisbon in 2013.

Ilori has had loan spells at Granada, Bordeaux and Aston Villa in his time with Liverpool, but could now be set to move to the Royals on a permanent basis.

Although the Echo believe the deal to be worth £3.75m, Get Reading suggest the fee is not that high.

Brentford have rejected a £10m offer from West Ham for striker Scott Hogan.

Sky Sports claim the forward is keen on leaving the Bees for Premier League football this month despite having 18 months left on his contract, but West Ham’s bid fails to meet their £15m valuation.

The 24-year-old has scored 14 goals in 26 appearances for Brentford, leading to interest from Premier League sides as well as Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig.

An £8m bid from Watford was rejected yesterday.

According to the Bristol Post, Bristol City are close to another January signing - but manager Lee Johnson has refused to reveal who is coming in at Ashton Gate.

The paper has reported one domestic transfer target had a medical with the Robins today, but no names have yet been mentioned.

In a press conference today, Bristol boss Johnson said: "We’re looking to bring in three or four players in January. We’ve already got two over the line and there are another couple still to be done.

"One in particular is close, but I never give names before deals are actually complete. Hopefully, if all goes to plan, there could be another one done very soon.

"But this is a crazy window and you never know what might happen. Things change by the hour and you cannot be sure of anything until the deal is actually signed and the player is through the door."

Finally, the big news for Huddersfield Town fans is the interest in Chelsea forward Isaiah Brown.

Brown has been on loan at Rotherham since the summer and has bagged three goals for the struggling Millers - despite playing a large proportion of matches in wide positions.

Chelsea are likely to recall the 19-year-old this month with Town ready to make their move for the forward.

You can read the full story here.