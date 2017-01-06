Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The big news today was Huddersfield Town 's capture of Chelsea youngster Izzy Brown.

The 19-year-old has joined Town on loan until the end of the season after being recalled by Chelsea from his loan spell at Rotherham.

Brown scored three goals in his time with the Millers and Town boss David Wagner believes he will be the perfect addition to his squad.

The German head coach called his new signing: “one of the most exciting young players in the Championship."

Birmingham City are keen on bringing West Brom midfielder Craig Gardner back to St Andrews.

Tony Pulis confirmed the Blues are in talks with the Baggies for their former player, but the West Brom manager has admitted he would like to keep Gardner.

The Baggies boss is as yet unsure whether the deal will be a permanent transfer or a loan.

Gardner played for the Blues from 2010 to 2011 before joining Sunderland.

Lex Immers has left Cardiff City , according to Bluebirds boss Neil Warnock.

The Dutchman has made only three appearances under the new manager and has not found his form of last season.

In today’s press conference Warnock said: "Lex Immers has left the club by mutual agreement. He has not been in my plans since I’ve been here in fairness.

"He’s got a lot on his plate, he’s having a baby, so this suits both parties. It frees up a wage, he can go and enjoy himself for a time back home. We wish him well.

"There’s been no trouble with him, he’s just not been able to find the form he had when he first came. I’m just trying to thin it down, get a more sustainable squad."

Inbound at the Cardiff City Stadium is Greg Halford from Rotherham who has joined on an 18-month deal.

Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka has confirmed players could leave the Riverside this month amid speculation over Jordan Rhodes' future.

The former Town striker has fallen down the pecking order at Boro and has made just six Premier League appearances this season.

And today Karanka admitted that if any Boro players wanted to leave, he would allow them too

“If the right offer arrives and the player wants to leave," said the Spaniard.

"I am here to help anyone who wants to leave."

Aston Villa are believed to be interested in the 26-year-old.