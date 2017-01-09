Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Derby County have signed David Nugent from Middlesbrough.

The 31-year-old has signed a two-and-a-half year deal at Pride Park after passing a medical earlier today.

The fee is believed to be around £2m and Nugent will be eligible to play for the Rams against Leeds United on Friday.

Nugent has made just five appearances for Boro this season, scoring one goal - in the EFL Cup loss to Fulham.

Aston Villa are believed to be preparing an audacious bid for Norwich City winger Robbie Brady.

The Sun claims Steve Bruce will offer the Canaries striker Ross McCormack in the hope of bringing the Republic of Ireland star to Villa Park.

The Scot has struggled for game time at Villa and is believed to be one of Norwich’s January targets.

Both players have scored three Championship goals for their teams so far this season.

Newcastle United have enquired about the availability of Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney.

The 25-year-old has been a key figure for the Cottagers this season and Get West London claim that his performances have attracted Championship ‘big boys’ Newcastle - who are struggling without the influence of Jonjo Shelvey.

The news outlet suggests Rafa Benitez’s side would have to pay up to £10m to tempt Fulham into selling.

Cairney has scored five goals in 25 appearances for Fulham this season.

Finally, Rotherham United have had a bid rejected for in-form Grimsby striker Omar Bogle.

HITC Sport - and 'Sky Sources' - are reporting the Millers have had an £850,000 offer rejected by the Mariners.

Bogle has scored 18 goals in 27 appearances for Grimsby so far this season, alerting a number of football league clubs.

Norwich and Wigan Athletic have also been linked to the 24-year-old.