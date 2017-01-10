Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sebastian Polter has joined FC Union Berlin from QPR on a three-and-a-half year deal.

The Rangers forward spent the 2014/15 season on loan in the German capital, scoring 14 goals in 29 appearances for the Eiserne.

The deal is believed to be worth around £3m and could free up Collin Quaner to leave the Stadion An der Alten Försterei.

Huddersfield Town are known to be monitoring the striker.

Newcastle United are keen on signing Derby County winger Tom Ince, according to reports.

The Sun claims the Toon want to poach the Rams' top scorer for a fee close to £8m.

"Tom Ince is an £8m target for Newcastle," writes Charlie Wyett.

"Derby are determined to keep the midfielder in the transfer window but Rafa Benitez believes he could strengthen the club’s Championship title bid."

Ince has scored nine goals in all competitions so far this season.

Brighton winger Kazenga LuaLua is joining QPR on loan for the rest of the season, according to the Brighton Argus.

The midfielder has made just five appearances for the Seagulls this season, scoring one goal in the EFL Cup.

Brighton boss Chris Hughton is believed to have allowed the Congolese to join the Hoops on a short-term deal and he is believed to be in London for a medical today.

LuaLua has not scored in the Championship since August 2015.

Finally, Aston Villa defender Aly Cissokho is closing in on a loan move to Greek champions Olympiacos.

The ex-Liverpool man has struggled for game time under Steve Bruce and is now being allowed to leave by the manager.

Olympiacos were interested in signing the full back earlier this month and have now held talks with Cissokho’s agent.

The 29-year-old has made 12 appearances for the Claret and Blues this season, but his last came back in October.