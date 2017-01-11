Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Newcastle United retain an interest in Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson.

However, the Chronicle is reporting that the Magpies will have to smash their record transfer fee to bring the Cherries’ forward to St James’ Park.

The Toon’s current record transfer fee is the £16m they forked out to buy Michael Owen from Real Madrid in 2005.

The £20m-rated forward has scored six goals in 18 appearances for Bournemouth this season.

Aston Villa forward Jordan Ayew is set for a move to the Chinese Super League.

The Birmingham Mail are reporting Shanghai SIPG have registered an interest in the £12m-rated striker, with other Far East clubs also keen.

The huge wages will likely to appeal to the Ghanaian international who took a pay cut after Villa slumped to relegation from the top flight last season.

Ayew has scored 10 goals in all competitions for Villa since joining in summer 2015.

(Photo: Action Images / Ed Sykes)

According to the Daily Mail, Sheffield Wednesday have submitted a £450,000 bid for Barnsley striker Sam Winnall.

Brentford and Leeds United are also believed to be interested, with the Bees lining up Winnall as a potential replacement for Scott Hogan.

The paper also claims Huddersfield Town checked in on the Barnsley man earlier in the window but it is understood the Terriers were not interested.

Winnall has scored 11 goals for Barnsley this season.

Finally, Birmingham City have re-signed midfielder Craig Gardner on loan from West Bromwich Albion.

The 30-year-old spent 18 months with his boyhood club from 2010 to 2011 before leaving the side for Sunderland.

But no he is back at St Andrew's on a loan deal with a view to a permanent three-year transfer at the end of the season.

Gardner previously won the League Cup with the Blues in 2011.