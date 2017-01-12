Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Derby County have announced Tom Ince is not for sale this month despite the winger being linked with an £8m move to Newcastle United .

The Toon are reportedly interested in the winger and see him as a step up from Yoann Gouffran who currently occupies the left-midfield spot, but the Rams will not sell to their promotion rivals.

Ince spoke at Derby's press conference today, stating: “I am just concentrating on working hard and getting this club promoted.

"I want to help get this club into the top league. It’s what the fans, the players, the chairman and the manager want and we’ve got the right infrastructure to go there."

The winger is Derby’s top scorer this season with nine goals in all competitions.

Burnley have tabled a £13m bid for Norwich City wide man Robbie Brady, according to reports.

The Mirror claim Sean Dyche wants to get the jump on the other sides interested in the Republic of Ireland international, prompting the large fee.

Crystal Palace had a £10m offer rejected by the Canaries last week and Newcastle United , Leicester City and Aston Villa are all also believed to be keen on the winger.

Brady has scored three goals in 23 domestic appearances this season.

La Liga club Deportivo La Coruna have confirmed Wolves winger Ola John is due for a medical on Friday.

The 24-year-old is currently on loan at Molineux from Benfica and is expected to arrive in Spain tonight ahead of a proposed move to the Branquiazuis .

John has had just 72 minutes of first team action for Wolves this season.

Last campaign the winger managed 20 appearances for Reading , scoring four goals.

Finally, Barnsley striker Sam Winnall is believed to have completed a medical at Sheffield Wednesday ahead of a proposed move.

The Owls had a £450,000 bid for the forward accepted yesterday and the deal looks likely to be finalised at some point today - according to Sky Sports.

The 25-year-old has scored 40 goals in 95 appearances at Oakwell.