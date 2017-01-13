Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has spoken about a potential transfer to Newcastle United .

The 36-year-old former Tottenham, Fulham and Bulgaria forward is currently a free agent after leaving Greek side PAOK Salonika in the summer and wants to “smell the grass of English football one last time”.

When asked about joining Newcastle in an interview with the Times, the mercurial striker said: "Everything is possible."

Dwight Gayle, Daryl Murphy and Aleksandar Mitrovic are the Magpies' current strike options.

Leeds United have rejected three Premier League bids for highly-rated left-back Charlie Taylor.

Crystal Palace, West Brom and Middlesbrough have all had offers rejected by the Elland Road club for the 23-year-old, according to the Sun.

Taylor is out of contract at the end of the season, but Garry Monk has reiterated the full-back will not be allowed to leave the club this month, despite submitting a transfer request six months ago.

Earlier in the window, Monk said: “We do not have to sell anyone and we won’t be selling anyone, it will only be incomings and no one leaving in this window.”

Aston Villa are reportedly weighing up a move for Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney.

The 25-year-old has impressed for the Cottagers this season, scoring five goals in 25 appearances.

Sky Sports are reporting that Cairney is valued at around £10m, but George Culkin at the Times claims Newcastle were quoted £20m for the midfielder.

Cairney has two-and-a-half years left on his Fulham contract.

Cardiff City have had a bid rejected by Aberdeen for in-form winger Jonny Hayes.

The fee has not been disclosed by either club, but the Dons claimed it “fell well short” of their valuation.

Hayes has scored six goals in 22 appearances for Aberdeen this season and has another 18 months left on his contract at the Scottish club.

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes is keen for the midfielder to stay. He told BBC Sport: “Jonny, as with all the squad, remains an integral part of the plans for the second half of the season.”