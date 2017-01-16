Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Aston Villa are reportedly readying a £3m bid for Watford midfielder Adlene Guedioura, according to the Sun.

Aaron Tshibola, Mile Jedinak, Gary Gardner and Ashley Westwood currently comprise the Villa midfield, but Steve Bruce is keen to add to his options in the centre of the park.

The midfielder is currently on Africa Cup of Nations duty with Algeria and featured in the 2-2 draw with Zimbabwe at the weekend.

Guedioura has made 13 appearances for the Hornets this season.

Queens Park Rangers look unlikely to sign linked Everton striker Arouna Kone.

GetWestLondon understands that the Toffees want the Hoops to contribute a significant amount to the Ivorian’s £40,000-a-week wages - which QPR will not do.

The London-based side reportedly slashed their budget in half from the previous season, which saw them slapped with an £8m fine due to a breach of financial fair play rules.

The 33-year-old has scored two goals in six appearances for Everton this season.

Aberdeen manager Dereck McInnes is confident of keeping his squad together through the January transfer window despite Cardiff City ’s interest in winger Jonny Hayes.

The Dons have already rejected a £500,000 offer from the Bluebirds for the Irishman and McInnes suggested the Championship side must be ‘serious’ with their interest if they wish to sign the midfielder.

He told the Evening Express: "Like anyone, it’s flattering [for Hayes] to be linked with a good Championship club.

"But we’ve created an environment here which is going to be a wrench for any player to leave."

Swansea have agreed a £5m fee to buy Martin Olsson from Championship side Norwich City , according to ESPN FC.

The Swedish full-back was not involved in the Canaries’ defeat to Rotherham at the weekend and a deal could be completed at some point this week.

Olsson has scored once in 20 appearances for Alex Neil’s side this season.