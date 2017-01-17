Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Middlesbrough striker Jordan Rhodes will leave the Riverside this month, according to the Mirror.

The newspaper claims Boro will fork out £5m for Chelsea youngster Patrick Bamford and then allow Rhodes to leave for a reported £10m.

Aston Villa are favourites to sign the player with Sheffield Wednesday also linked.

Ex-Huddersfield Town man Rhodes is yet to find the net for Boro this season, having made six appearances.

Sunderland have bid £10m for Norwich City winger Robbie Brady, according to the Chronicle.

The 25-year-old has been attracting interest from a number of Premier League sides with Crystal Palace reportedly having a similar bid rejected by the Canaries last week.

The newspaper claims a £10m offer has been submitted, but Norwich are looking for around £12m for the midfielder.

Burnley and Leicester are also believed to be interested in the Republic of Ireland international.

Barnsley have rejected a £1.25m bid from Sheffield Wednesday for midfielder Conor Hourihane, according to the Birmingham Mail.

The 25-year-old Barnsley captain has had a strong season for the Tykes and is on the wishlist of Carlos Carvalhal and Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce- according to the Birmingham Mail.

Reports suggest Villa will offer Hourihane a £28,000-a-week deal to join the club - which would quadruple his earnings at Barnsley - but the Tykes do not want to sell.

Hourihane has scored five goals in 26 appearances for Barnsley this season.

Norwich City boss Alex Neil has admitted Nottingham Forest midfielder Henri Lansbury is a player the Canaries 'would' look at this month.

The ex-Arsenal man has been heavily linked with a move to Aston Villa this transfer window, but no deal has yet been agreed.

When asked about Lansbury in his pre-FA Cup replay press conference today, Neil said: "It’s not anything I can talk about. He’s a good player but, well if I’ve got them fit, I’ve got a lot of midfield players.

"We want to try and attract the best midfield players that we can and if he’s a really good player and a deal can be done then we can look at it.

"But to be honest he is one of many players that we would naturally look at."