Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez has explained the club’s transfer blueprint after claims Mike Ashley was growing weary with the Spaniard’s policy.

Reports suggested that the Toon owner was not happy with Benitez signing older players who could not be sold on for a profit, but the manager has rubbished those claims.

When asked about his transfer blueprint, Benitez told the Chronicle: "A lot of people worry about that - but at the moment we still have time to do what we want to do.I think the priority is to find the right players.

"I have said before that the prices from some clubs says they don’t want to sell. But still, we are looking for the players that are right for us.

"If we find them we will try to sign them. If we don’t find them we can’t, but we’re still working and we have time.

"And because I am quite positive, and because everything is going so well in terms of position, business (in general), it’s an opportunity to improve a little bit and have more guarantees that we will achieve what we want to achieve."

Aston Villa have submitted a bid for ex-Huddersfield Town striker Jordan Rhodes - according to the Birmingham Mail.

The Boro forward is one of the Villain’s main targets this month, with Ross McCormack not scoring the amount of goals Steve Bruce’s side needs to clinch a playoff spot.

Bruce has tried to sign the Scotland international before - back in 2013 when he was in charge at Hull City.

Rhodes is yet to score for Boro this season, having made six appearances.

Allan McGregor has joined Cardiff City on loan from Hull City until the end of the season.

The Scotland international fell behind Eldin Jakupovic and David Marshall in the pecking order at the KCOM Stadium and new manager Marco Silva allowed the 35-year-old to leave on loan.

The 35-time capped goalkeeper will wear the number one shirt for the Bluebirds and is available to play against Burton Albion this weekend.

McGregor did not make an appearance for the Tigers this season.

Burton Albion first team coach Andy Garner hopes the Brewers can add a fresh face to their squad ahead of their weekend trip to Cardiff.

The coach told the club’s official website that the player they are targeting is an attacking midfielder currently playing for a Championship club.

On the deal Garner said: "The deal’s close. I’m not sure what’s stopping it getting it over the line but hopefully there will be one in before Saturday.

"It will be a loan move."