Aston Villa have agreed a fee with Nottingham Forest for the services of midfielder Henri Lansbury, according to Sky Sports.

Norwich and Derby County are thought to have enquired about the Forest skipper, but Lansbury has chosen to join the former Premier League club.

The fee is believed to be around £3m, despite Lansbury having just six months left on his City Ground deal.

The Forest captain has scored six goals in 19 appearances for the Reds this season.

Newcastle United are keen on re-signing Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend.

The Magpies sold the England international to Palace for a reported £13m over the summer, but Townsend has struggled to recapture the form he showed at St James' Park.

The 25-year-old has found the net once in 25 appearances this season and Palace may look to cash in on the midfielder - but will not allow him to leave on loan.

On the proposed switch, John Cross at the Mirror wrote: "Newcastle are only willing to do a loan deal for Andros Townsend. That could scupper their hopes of bringing the Crystal Palace winger back to the North East."

Middlesbrough have rejected two bids for former Huddersfield Town favourite Jordan Rhodes.

Boro have brought in Patrick Bamford and Rudy Gestede this month, leaving the Scotland international at the bottom of the Riverside pecking order.

And boss Aitor Karanka has admitted Rhodes will be allowed to leave should the right offer be received.

At his press conference earlier today, the Spaniard said: "If the right offer comes in and he wants to leave then for sure.

"The club has received two offers but they weren’t enough, so he’s here and training really well."

Finally, Austrian international Andy Weimann has joined Wolverhampton Wanderers on loan from Derby County .

The 25-year-old links up with Paul Lambert, who he played under previously at Aston Villa .

The forward has made 11 appearances for Derby this season, but is yet to score.