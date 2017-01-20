Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have signed German striker Collin Quaner from Bundesliga II side Union Berlin.

The 6'3" front man has penned a three-and-a-half year deal with the Terriers for an undisclosed fee.

Quaner has scored eight goals in 16 appearances for Union Berlin this season - the most prolific period of his career to date.

The forward completed his move this afternoon and could feature this weekend should the deal be granted international clearance.

Aston Villa have completed the signing of Henri Lansbury from Nottingham Forest .

The 26-year-old has been linked with a number of clubs this month, with Norwich City also chasing the goalscoring centre-midfielder.

Villa are believed to have paid around £2.75m for Lansbury, whose Forest contract was due to expire at the end of the season.

The ex-Arsenal man has scored six goals in 19 games so far this season.

Birmingham City manager Gianfranco Zola has confirmed centre-back Jonathan Spector will move to the MLS.

Spector has made 23 appearances for the Blues this season and was sent off in Birmingahm's 1-0 victory over bristol City in November.

The 30-year-old had six months remaining on his contract at St Andrews.

Zola said: "I am a little bit disappointed and sad that Jonathan Spector will be leaving us. He's going to go home and I wish him all the best."

Finally, Newcastle United 's proposed loan move for Andros Townsend could be dead in the water.

The Magpies sold the England international to Crystal Palace for £13m in the summer, but are believed to be interested in bringing him back to St James' Park this month.

Sam Allardyce however has insisted he does not need to let anyone go unless an eye-watering bid is received.

He said: "In this window you never know what might happen. There's nobody for sale unless the bid is something we can't afford to turn down."