Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Newcastle United are in talks to sign Swansea City winger Modou Barrow.

According to the Mirror, the Magpies tried to sign the Gambian last season, but were priced out of any deal by the South Wales side.

They have now reportedly revived their interest and are looking to complete a deal in the next week - with the 24-year-old now believed to have a £5m release clause in his contract.

Barrow is yet to score in 19 appearances for the Swans this season, but he hasn't featured for the first team since the turn of the year.

Aston Villa striker Ross McCormack will not be rejoining former club Fulham this month because his ex-team mates don’t want him there.

The Sun claim manager Slavisa Jokanovic was interested on taking the forward back on loan this month, but was talked out of it after consulting his players.

The club had sold McCormack to Villa for £12m in the summer.

The newspaper reports: "McCormack was understood to be a disruptive influence last season, despite being the club’s – and possibly the division’s – best player."

Derby County are one of six clubs monitoring Ipswich's Leicester City loanee Tom Lawrence.

According to the Daily Mail, Derby , Newcastle , Burnley, Sunderland, Norwich and Cardiff have all shown an interest in the 24-year-old who is on loan at Portman Road until the end of the season.

Leicester do hold a recall option in Lawrence's contract should an offer around their £1m estimation be submitted.

Lawrence has scored seven goals in 23 appearances for a struggling Ipswich side this campaign.

Finally, Barnsley fans have started a petition to stop Aston Villa - or anyone else - buying captain Conor Hourihane.

The central midfielder has had an outstanding season for Tykes, leading to a number of Championship clubs coveting his signature, and it looks as though Villa will get their man.

According to the Birmingham Mail, the Midlands club will announce the signings of Hourihane and James Bree.

The update comes after Villa owner Dr Tony Xia posted this cryptic message on Twitter: “99.9%+98%+(51%->)99.99%+50%.”