Norwich City have accepted a £12m bid from Crystal Palace for winger Robbie Brady, according to the Guardian.

The 25-year-old Brady joined the Canaries from Hull City for £7m in 2015, but was slapped with a £20m price tag in the summer after his strong performances for the Republic of Ireland at Euro 2016.

The Guardian believes the initial fee for Brady will be worth £9m and will raise to £12m.

Brady has scored five goals in 29 appearances for Norwich this season.

Aston Villa have completed the signings of defender James Bree and Icelandic midfielder Birkir Bjarnason.

The central midfielder has signed for a reported £1.75m from Basel, while the fee for the Barnsley right-back is thought to be around £1.4m.

Both are expected to be followed by the arrival of Tykes captain Conor Hourihane in the coming days.

And Villa are also believed to be interested in a loan move for Arsenal's 21-year-old striker Chuba Akpom after a £6m bid for Middlesbrough forward Jordan Rhodes was rejected last week.

Brentford have agreed a fee for PSV winger Florian Jozefzoon.

According to Sky Sports, the 25-year-old is due in London tomorrow to complete a medical.

Personal terms are thought to have been agreed.

Jozefzoon is yet to score in five Eredivisie appearances for the Dutch champions this year.

Finally, QPR midfielder Ariel Borysiuk is set for a loan move to Polish league leaders Lechia Gdansk, according to Sky Sports.

The 25-year-old joined Rangers from Legia Warsaw in the summer, but has struggled for game time at Loftus Road.

The Poland international has made 12 appearances for the Hoops this campaign, but has only played a full 90 minutes three times.

Sky believe Borysiuk could leave the London side in the next 24 hours.