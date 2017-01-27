Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

QPR have enquired about Lazio midfielder Ravel Morrison - according to Sky Sports.

The 23-year-old is currently training with the Hoops to keep up his fitness, having trained with Wigan previously.

The ex-Manchester United man has struggled for game time in the Italian capital, making just four substitute appearances since joining in 2015.

Morrison has two-and-a-half years left on his contract with the Serie A side.

Leeds United midfielder Alex Mowatt has joined Barnsley on a two-and-a-half year deal.

The 21-year-old central midfielder has international caps for England at U19 and U20 levels and will likely fill the void left by captain Conor Hourihane who joined Aston Villa today.

On signing for the Tykes, Mowatt said: "I’ve seen quite a few Barnsley games this season and they are one of the surprise packages considering we have such a young team. I obviously watched the game the other night against Leeds, the atmosphere here and the performance was absolutely class.

"This is a young and exciting side playing equally exciting football. There is some real talent in the side and we sit just a few points off the play-offs, so who knows where we could go."

Wolves want to secure the permanent signing of Benfica winger Helder Costa.

The 23-year-old has become an integral part of the Wolves side since joining on loan at the start of the season and manager Paul Lambert has confirmed he would like to sign Costa on a permanent basis.

Any deal for the winger is likely to cost around £13m - according to Sky Sports.

The Portuguese has scored nine goals in 28 appearances for Wolves so far this campaign.

Finally, Rotherham are believed to have had three bids rejected for Grimsby goalscorer Omar Bogle, according to Sky Sports.

The Mariners rejected an £850,000 bid from the Millers earlier in the window and Rotherham are yet to increase their offer.

Brentford and Leeds are also believed to hold interest in the 23-year-old, who has bagged 19 goals in League Two this season.

Bogle has a year-and-a-half left on his Grimsby deal.