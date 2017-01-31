Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Grimsby Town striker Omar Bogle is believed to be interesting Premier League sides Swansea City and Hull City.

The Mariners are believed to have rejected three bids of under £1m from Rotherham already this window and now the top tier duo are believed to have come in for the forward.

Bogle has scored 19 goals in 27 league appearances this season and has been on the radar of a handful of Championship sides including the Millers and Reading .

The striker has one-and-a-half years left on his Grimsby contract.

Newcastle United have reportedly offered Crystal Palace centre-back Chancel Mbemba as part of a loan deal for Andros Townsend.

The defender has not been able to break into the first team under Rafa Benitez and is now reportedly being used as bait to lure Newcastle's former winger back to Tyneside.

Mbemba is returning from Africa Cup of Nations duty with the Democratic Republic of the Congo and would be eligible to play for the Eagles next weekend.

According to the Chronicle, Benitez is still hopeful of signing a winger and central midfielder before the transfer window slams shut tomorrow.

Reading have signed Romanian winger Adrian Popa Steaua Bucharest.

The 28-year-old midfielder had been at Steaua for five years before joining the Royals, scoring 20 goals in 137 appearances for last year's Romanian runners-up.

The winger has signed a three-and-a-half year deal at the Madejski Stadium for a fee of around €600,000.

Reading is the first club outside of Romania Popa has played for.

Finally, Wolves have signed winger Helder Costa on a permanent deal.

The 23-year-old has been on loan at Molineux from Benfica since the summer and has impressed on the left wing.

Wolves are believed to have smashed their transfer record to spend £13m on the midfielder.

Costa has signed a four-and-a-half year deal at Molineux.