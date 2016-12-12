Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Crystal Palace boss Alan Pardew is believed to be interested in signing former employee Paul Dummett in January.

The Newcastle United left-back was handed his debut in the Premier League by Pardew in 2013 and - according to the Chronicle - has monitored the Welshman in the last three transfer windows.

The Toon do have two other left-sided defenders in their squad - namely Achraf Lazaar and Massadio Haidara - but Dummett has appeared more this season.

Rafa Benitez Haidara may not sell however, with Haidara coming back from a long-term injury and Lazaar off to the Africa Cup of Nations with Morocco next year.

Hearts defender Callum Paterson has been linked with a move to Birmingham City , Derby County and Wigan .

The Daily Record claims around 10 clubs are keen on the 22-year-old, with Watford another club thought to have joined the hunt.

The full-back is out-of-contract at the end of the season so Hearts would have to sell in January to make any money on the youngster, while the teams south of the border may look to a pre-contract deal to snap up Paterson in the summer.

It is thought the Scottish side will ask for around £1m for their man in January.

Reading have been linked with a January move for Crystal Palace midfielder Jordan Mutch.

Mutch joined the Eagles from QPR for £5m in 2014 but has been a peripheral figure in Palace's squad.

And the Daily Mail claim the Royals could be ready to hand the ex-Cardiff man a way out of Selhurst Park.

Aston Villa and Celtic have also been linked to the midfielder, but Jaap Stam may be able to compete with both clubs financially if the Chinese takeover of Reading goes through before the January window.

Finally, Preston North End have signed Dundalk duo Andre Boyle and Daryl Horgan.

The pair impressed in the Lilywhites' Europa League campaign and have signed contracts at Deepdale after their Dundalk deals expired this month.

After the they signed, Preston manager Simon Grayson told the club website: "Both players have had great seasons in their league and in Europe.

"They are young, hungry and looking to improve and will be excellent acquisitions for us."

Both will be available to Preston from January 1.