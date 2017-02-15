Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic could be set for a summer move away from Newcastle United, according to the Croydon Advertiser.

Crystal Palace have been linked with a summer move for the forward this summer, with the playing finding opportunities at St James' Park limited in recent weeks.

He has previously attracted interest from the Eagles and Premier League rivals Swansea City as well as Everton – should bids come in for Toffees striker Romelu Lukaku.

The Magpies are also chasing promising French Ligue 1 star Wylan Cyprien with North East rivals Sunderland also rumoured to be linked with the 22-year-old.

However, a summer move will very much depend on the league status' of either club, according to Mediaset.

The forward has proven he is a valuable goalscorer by netting six goals and notching three assists so far this season to help Nice launch an unexpected title charge.

Meanwhile, Ipswich Town's Luke Chambers is set to become one of the summer's most sought-after free agents, with manager Mick McCarthy admitting the club may not exercise their option to extend the defender's contract by a further year.

According to the Nottingham Post, Nottingham Forest made a move for the 31-year-old on deadline day and may return in the summer.

However, they could face competition from Glasgow Rangers if the Scottish giants appoint Billy Davies as their boss, seeing the two reunite after both being together at the City Ground between 2008-2011.

Elsewhere, Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly joined the race for Rio Ave defender Roderick Miranda.

According to Wednesday’s edition of Portuguese paper O Jogo, the Championship side are in a battle which includes clubs from China and France.

Wolves reportedly made an approach for the 25-year-old during the January transfer window, but failed to come to an agreement with the club.

Having come through Benfica’s academy, the player has had loan spells in Switzerland and Spain, where he played for Servette and Deportivo La Coruña before being sold by Benfica to Rio Ave in 2013.

And finally, Leeds United face competition from AFC Bournemouth for on-loan Barnsley winger Ryan Kent, according to The Coventry Telegraph.

The 20-year-old Liverpool loanee, has impressed at Oakwell with Garry Monk prepared to make an approach at the end of the season.

With Reds boss Jurgen Klopp expected to go on a major spending spree at the end of the season, it looks unlikely Kent will be returning to a place in the first team squad at Anfield and could be available for loan or a permanent deal.