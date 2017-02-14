Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Alex Smithies is keen on signing a new deal at Queens Park Rangers .

The 26-year-old has 18 months left on his current Loftus Road deal, but will be offered a new contract amid Premier League and Championship interest.

On the proposed extension, Smithies told GetWestLondon : "Things are ongoing. I think there's been a lot going on at the club with the ground and things like that, so people have been busy.

"I would certainly like to sign a new contract and I believe the club want me to sign one too, so I think everything is progressing on that front.

"Nothing happens overnight in that respect but I'm hoping to get it done. It's definitely progressing. I'd like to think it'll be wrapped up quite shortly.”

Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce has called for fans to be patient over their new signings.

Villa brought in eight new faces in January, but have failed to win a match since Boxing Day.

Bruce told the Birmingham Mail: "I’ve signed six or seven new players, the supporters need to help them, I’m sure they will. They’re quite unique support. I’m sure they’ll understand.

"We’ve had constant turmoil and change. For a football club, that’s not great. We hope, that given time, we can settle down a bit."

Nottingham Forest legend Kenny Burns has backed the Reds to bring back Celtic keeper Dorus de Vries.

The 36-year-old joined Brendan Rodgers' side from Forest last summer, but has found game time hard to come by in Glasgow.

And Burns would like to see the Dutch goalkeeper back at the City Ground - with the Reds' two-time European Cup winner suggesting an emergency loan move for the stopper due to injuries to Vladimir Stojkovic and Stephen Henderson.

Burns said: "If I was Gary [Brazil], I would try to bring Dorus de Vries back, if they can make an emergency loan signing."

Finally, QPR midfielder Massimo Luongo has extended his contract at Loftus Road.

The Australian midfielder has signed a new deal which will see him stay with Rangers until the end of the 2019/20 season.

“I’ve enjoyed my time at QPR so I’m really pleased to have signed this new deal. It was a big decision for me, but the right decision.

“The next few years will be really important in my career, and hopefully I can build on the progress I feel I’ve already made with QPR.

“I’m really enjoying my football here and the fans seem to have taken to me as one of their own, so I couldn’t be more delighted.”