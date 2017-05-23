Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A trio of Premier League sides are monitoring Queens Park Rangers' young sensation Josh Bowler, according to TEAMtalk.

Everton, Arsenal and Manchester City are all interested in the 17-year-old who made his senior debut for the club in the 4-0 loss to Norwich City on the final day of the SkyBet Championship season.

Toffees boss Ronald Koeman has reportedly bid £500,000 for the player but it is believed the Hoops are holding out for an improved offer from any one of the interested parties.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror are claiming Newcastle United have identified Chelsea FC forward Michy Batshuayi as a possible transfer target this summer.

Batshuayi is thought to be available on a season-long loan deal after failing to make an impact at Stamford Bridge since joining for £33 million last summer from Marseille.

Elsewhere, Fenerbahce have contacted Aston Villa over a move for forward Jonathan Kodjia, according to Fotospor.

The Turkish news outlet claims the European giants want to snap up the 27-year-old for a fee worth £11.2 million while also trying to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers' Helder Costa for £13 million.

Kodija has been one of the few bright spots for the Villans in a poor Championship campaign while Costa has impressed at Molineux after his move from Benfica last summer.

According to Dutch media outlet vi.nl, Leeds United could be set to sign Polish international Mateusz Klich from FC Twente.

The 26-year-old midfielder moved to the Netherlands from German second tier team FC Kaiserslauten last summer, featuring regularly for the Eredivise side last campaign and making 29 league appearances.

Although Klich’s contract does not run out until 2019, it is believed the Whites are confident of capturing the player this summer.

The Scottish Sun are claiming Derby County and Oxford United are aiming to beat Glasgow Rangers to the signature of Motherwell’s Louis Moult.

Although Rangers appear to be in the hotseat, the slowness in finalising the deal has alerted both the Rams and U's to a player who has been in impressive goalscoring form in a struggling side this term.

And finally, Millwall have apparently given up on signing free agent Alan McCormack after the midfielder was released by Brentford FC.

McCormack has spent four years at Griffin Park but injuries have restricted him to just 12 appearances this season.

And according to GetWestLondon, newly-promoted Millwall were interested in the 33-year-old but have now cooled their pursuit of him.