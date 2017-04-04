Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Aston Villa duo Mile Jedinak and Ross McCormack are set to leave the club this summer, according to The Sun.

Villans' boss Steve Bruce is set to have a major overhaul of the playing squad at the end of the season with both players high earners at the club.

Australian international Jedinak has performed admirably this campaign but at 32-years-old, Bruce is reportedly wanting to bring in younger replacements.

In comparison, forward McCormack, currently on-loan at Nottingham Forest, looks set to leave after a public spat between the player and manager back in January.

Meanwhile, a host of teams are tracking former Chelsea FC youngster Oladapo Afolayan who is currently at non-league side Solihull Moors.

The 19-year-old has, according to the Daily Star, attracted interest from Barnsley, Birmingham City, Blackburn Rovers and Derby County as well as Premier League sides Swansea City and Leicester City.

Afolayan spent six years at Stamford Bridge before moving to Canada to play for Toronto FC, returning to England and joining the National League North side where he has so far scored four goals in three starts.

Another non-league player making waves is Chester defender Sam Hughes who is being watched by a host of clubs.

The 19-year-old has shone in the National League with a number of impressive performances leading the youngster to be handed the captaincy at the Deva Stadium.

The player is out of contract in the summer but will command a sizeable compensation fee from Chester having come through the Academy ranks to claim a first team spot.

Midlands rivals Aston Villa, Birmingham City and Wolverhampton Wanderers are all interested as well as Barnsley, Fulham and Queens Park Rangers alongside Premier League sides Swansea City, Middlesbrough and Crystal Palace.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest boss Mark Warburton is reportedly keen to sign AFC Bournemouth midfielder Emerson Hyndman on-loan next season.

The 20-year-old is currently on loan at Glasgow Rangers – having been brought to the Scottish giants in January by Warburton, before the manager's departure from the club.

Hyndman has impressed since making the move to Scotland, netting four goals in 12 games with the Scottish Sun claiming Warburton wants to be reunited with the American.

And finally, Newcastle United are preparing a summer bid for Kevin Malcuit according to claims from France Football site.

Toon boss Rafa Benitez is reportedly looking to add the 25-year-old to his squad if the Magpies are promoted to the Premier League at the end of the season.

A versatile player who can play at right-back as well as a winger, Malcuit has been in impressive form for St Etienne this campaign.