Burnley FC's George Boyd is being tracked by SkyBet Championship side Aston Villa, according to The Mirror.

The 31-year-old will be out of contract in the summer having rejected a one-year contract extension with the Lancashire outfit.

Boyd has been at Turf Moor since 2014, with any such move meaning the winger would be reunited with Villa boss Steve Bruce who he played under during his spell at Hull City.

The Mirror are also reporting a host of Premier League clubs are monitoring Aston Villa's Jonathan Kodjia with both Stoke City and Everton leading the charge for the forward's signature.

Kodjia, who cost the club £11m when he moved from Bristol City to Villa Park back in August, has played a crucial role in Villa's resurgence under Bruce.

The Ivorian has so far netted 18 times in 36 Championship games, including seven in the last seven games.

Meanwhile relegation strugglers Sunderland have been linked with a move for Barnsley FC defender Marc Roberts, according to the Sunderland Echo.

The 26-year-old centre-back has impressed for the Tykes this season and is rated at £5million as the Black Cats prepare for life in the SkyBet Championship next season.

Staying in the north east and Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez has made Guingamp winger Marcus Coco his top summer transfer target, according to The Sun.

Benitez is prepared to shell out £10 million for the 20-year-old, who according to reports in France is dubbed ‘Speedy Gonzales’ and can play either at full-back or as a winger.

And finally, Leicester City are reported to be lining up a swoop for Chelsea FC youngster Tammy Abraham – currently on a season-long loan at Bristol City.

The 19-year-old has scored 24 goals for the Robins so far as the Foxes look to bolster their attacking array with a £15million bid this summer.