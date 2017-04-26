Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Aston Villa defender Jordan Amavi has been lined up with a move to Champions League side Napoli, according to the Birmingham Mail.

The 23-year-old Frenchman is one of three players Maurizio Sarri has identified to replace Faouzi Ghoulam, who is expected to leave this summer.

Amavi has not been a regular for Steve Bruce this season, and has been pushed further down the pecking order by the January arrival of Neil Taylor from Swansea City.

Aston Villa chairman Dr Tony Xia has previously said the club rejected a £25million offer from an unnamed team for Amavi in January.

Meanwhile, Norwich City striker Kyle Lafferty has said he would jump at the chance to return to Scottish giants Glasgow Rangers.

He told the Daily Record: “I’m finishing at Norwich in two weeks. They have a year option on me but the way the last two-and-a-half years have gone they won’t take it up.

“I was excited to join Norwich but things didn’t go the way I had hoped. I won’t be rushing into anything, I’ll take my time and pick the right club for me. First and foremost I want to play football.

Lafferty left Rangers in 2012 and signed for Swiss outfit FC Sion on a free transfer before moving to Italian club Palermo.

He then moved back to Britain and Norwich City but has failed to make an impact at Carrow Road despite his contrasting excellent form for Northern Ireland on their way to Euro 2016 Qualification.

Staying in Scotland and Cardiff City are hoping to sign Hearts' talented player Callum Paterson as a free agent as the player has rejected a new contract offer at the club.

According to WalesOnline, Paterson performances have alerted the interests of a number of Championship clubs as well as the Bluebirds.

And finally, two players that won't be leaving their current club in the summer are Derby County's Darren Bent and Chris Baird.

Both have had their contracts extended for an extra 12 months – Baird making 51 appearances for the Rams since joining the club from West Bromwich Albion in the summer of 2015.

In comparison, Bent has scored 13 times this season for the side and has 83 appearances in total, scoring 28 times.