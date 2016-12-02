Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Steve Bruce has confirmed Czech Republic international striker Libor Kozak will leave Aston Villa in January.

The 27-year-old has struggled since joining the Claret and Blues with his last goal coming in a 2-1 defeat to Stoke City nearly three years ago.

Bruce told the Birmingham Mail: “Certainly Kozak needs to go and play somewhere. He’s been fit for the last four or five weeks. He scored twice in the under-23s at Stoke on Saturday.

“To be fair to the boy, he’s just got himself back training and fit. It’s been a disaster and maybe a change of scenery for him is probably inevitable.

“He needs to go and play football so if we could get a home for him to go and play football, that would probably be good.”

Sunderland are believed to be preparing a bid for Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Kieran Lee.

The 28-year-old has been in fine form for the Owls this season, bagging four goals - making him third top scorer behind Gary Hooper and Fernando Forestieri.

But manager Carlos Carvalhal was adamant he has heard nothing from the Black Cats.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Town's Elias Kachunga on playing over Christmas Share this video Watch Next

"I don’t know nothing about it, it’s news to me," said the Owls boss.

"I am not concerned about nothing. I am happy when other clubs are interested in my players, especially big clubs, or the clubs in the Premier, but nothing more than this.

"Something that I know is that Kieran Lee likes working with us and he likes being at Sheffield Wednesday."

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock is determined to have new players in by the time his side plays Aston Villa - at 3pm, January 2.

That means Warnock will have to submit the required forms to the FA by 3pm on New Year's Day.

In his pre-Brighton press conference, Warnock told Wales Online: "I'm not sure we can actually sign players on the 1st of January to play in that game [Aston Villa], I'm trying to make enquiries at the moment.

"Knowing our luck it'll probably be the 3rd of January with the FA won't it.

"I wanted to give Steve Bruce a tougher game if I'm honest."

Birmingham City boss Gary Rowett had said he has already been in contact with several agent ahead of the January transfer window.

The manager has previously confirmed he would be looking at bringing in "key signings" in the New Year, looking at quality rather than quality.

“I am already meeting lots of agents,” the Blues manager said in his most recent press conference.

“The beauty of this situation was between September and November was probably the quietest period I have had as a manager in terms of people ringing up, wanting to meet, sit down and talk about players because of course no business can be done.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: David Wagner on the January Transfer Window Share this video Watch Next

“The flip side to that is the last two weeks have been absolutely carnage.

“I think there’s a few agents out there that need to pay for their Christmas turkeys and get some presents for the kids.

“They have all been back on the phone, in their numbers - probably more than ever, and we are in that process.”