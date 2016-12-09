Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Steve Bruce has confirmed Aston Villa have one January deal "in the bag" heading into the winter transfer window.

Villa have been linked to former Huddersfield Town man Jordan Rhodes this window, but refused to narrow down who the deal was for.

In his pre-match press conference this week, Bruce said: "I already have one I hope in the bag, verbally. That will be good for us.

"By this afternoon I possibly could have two, which would be a really good addition to us.

"I will only bring in people now who will improve the squad dramatically. In the past, if I am going to be critical, I don't think that has been the case here.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Town Boss David Wagner on Smith or Cranie Dilemma Share this video Watch Next

"We have just brought in numbers and I think that is a mistake. If you only bring in numbers to fill up the squad then you don't become better.

"We have to have a squad which is highly competitive and making sure we do become better.

"The players who have been here this last eight weeks have done well, in general.

"I don't have to make wholesale changes because for the last eight weeks we are on course."

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy believes Newcastle United will not have to sell any of their assets in January - with former Tractor Boy Daryl Murphy linked to a return to Portman Road.

When asked whether Murphy could be going back to the Suffolk side, McCarthy said: “No, and I say that speaking on behalf of Rafa.

“Because if you’re going for promotion, it doesn’t matter what you’re spending on the players, if you’re at the top of the league and you spend zillions and you’re looking like you’re going to earn zillions, why would you even consider getting shot of a striker that might score you a winner at some stage?

“If you’re in Newcastle’s position and can afford to keep them all.

“They just pick them at random - ‘He’s playing today’. No, no chance, he won’t be going anywhere.

“Should I say there’s always a place for him here, just in case?"

Stoke City are in talks with Derby County about making Lee Grant's loan spell at the Britannia Stadium a permanent one.

The goalkeeper has become the Potters' number one since joining in the summer, with Jack Butland still sidelined with injury.

"We would like him to stay. He's done exceptionally well, we are delighted he's been able to do that," said Mark Hughes.

"It's not easy when you come into a new club. It was a shot to nothing for him. He thought it was a good opportunity and he's grabbed it with both hands - literally.

"I think, as we speak, we are talking to Derby and we would like something to happen."

Finally, Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock has revealed midfielder Peter Whittingham is in line for a new contract at the South Wales club.

The 32-year-old has spent nearly 10 years at the Bluebirds and his deal runs out at the end of this season, but Warnock is happy to hand him an extension - despite the ex-Aston Villa man having to take a pay cut.

The former Town boss said: "Financially it might be a little bit different but I think as you get older you have to accept things like that," said Warnock.

"You can't be on the money you are on when your are in your prime.

"But I am sure there will be a contract for him."