Celtic are believed to be weighing up a move for Brighton midfielder Dale Stephens.

The 26-year-old handed in a transfer request over the summer but the Seagulls blocked a proposed move to Premier League new boys Burnley.

The Clarets are likely to be back in for the Stephens in January, but the Express claims Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is keen on luring the Englishman to Parkhead.

And with just six months left on his Brighton contract, the Seagulls could well be forced to sell their man should he refuse to sign a new contract by February.

(Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

Aston Villa forward Rudy Gestede has been linked with a move to Hull City.

The Sun claim the former Blackburn Rovers striker could be heading back to the Premier League in January with Abel Hernandez going the other way.

Hernandez has netted just once this season for the Tigers and Mike Phelan is believed to be open to refreshing his misfiring front line.

Gestede joined Villa for a reported £6m in July 2015, while Hernandez wa the subject of a £20m bid from Villa in the last transfer window.

Newcastle United goalkeeper Matz Sels is understood to be on the radar of former club KAA Gent.

The Belgian side are believed to be in the market for a new keeper in January and their ex-number one is thought to be a viable loan option.

The 24-year-old last played for Newcastle in September when a mistake led to Aston Villa equalising against the Toon in the final minute.

Sels signed for Newcastle for a reported £6.5m in the summer.

Cardiff City are set to ship on Bruno Ecuele Manga in January according to reports.

The 28-year-old centre back joined the Bluebirds from Lorient for £4m in 2014 but has not made an appearance for Cardiff since they lost to Burton Albion at the beginning of October.

Wales Online claim Cardiff will look to sell the Gabon international in the winter window, but believe there may not be enough interest in the defender due to the Africa Cup of Nations which will keep him out of domestic action for around a month.

The defender has been through patches of brilliant form for the Bluebirds but has not featured under Neil Warnock and - as the club's highest earner - selling Manga could free up some much-needed transfer funds.