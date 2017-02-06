Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chelsea are reportedly readying an £8m bid for Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

The former Nottingham Forest man has impressed this season, conceding just 16 goals in 22 matches to date.

The Blues were linked with the 26-year-old in the last transfer window - with Asmir Begovic making it clear he wanted first team football - but no move materialised.

And - according to the Mirror - Chelsea will be back in with an £8m offer for Darlow in the summer.

Sticking with keepers, QPR director of football Les Ferdinand is confident Alex Smithies will sign a contract extension at Loftus Road.

The former Huddersfield Town man was linked with a move to Aston Villa last month and is believed to be being monitored by a range of Premeir League clubs.

But Ferdinand is adamant the Hoops' stand-out performer will stay in West London.

"We’re nearly there with Smithies. That will get done," said the former Newcastle and Tottenham striker. "He’s the best goalkeeper in the league for me.

"I’m hearing a few things from a distance that there are a couple of Premier League teams after him, but he’s not one we want to let go."

Reading are close to signing talented Arsenal winger Nathan Tella.

According to Football.London , the 17-year-old is currently training at the Royals' academy with the powers that be believed to be contemplating adding him to the youth set up.

Tella has been with the Gunners from the age of eight after he was scouted playing for Sunday league side Bedwell Rangers.

Last season he made eight Under 18 appearances.

Finally, QPR failed with a deadline day bid to sign Aston Villa defender Tommy Elphick.

Ian Holloway attempted to sign the centre-back in the dying hours of the window, having loaned Steven Caulker to Lokomotiv Moscow earlier in the day.

But Steve Bruce was unwilling to let the 29-year-old go, leaving QPR a defender light.

Elphick has made just two Championship appearances since the turn of the year.