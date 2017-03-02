Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tammy Abraham will be given a chance to fight for a first team spot at Chelsea, according to the Bristol Post.

The Blues striker has been on a season-long loan at Bristol City this season, bagging 21 goals in 38 games for the Robins.

Chelsea signed Michy Batshuayi for £33m last summer, but the Belgian forward has struggled for game time at Stamford Bridge.

And Antonio Conte could turn to Abraham as a home-grown replacement for Batshuayi.

Garry Monk has responded to reports linking Pontus Jansson with a move away from Leeds United to Southampton.

The manager is certain the Torino loanee is committed to the Leeds cause and will be focused on the Elland Road outfit in the Championship run-in.

“Pontus is a Leeds United player, he is very committed to us and in terms of the deal,” Monk told the Yorkshire Post.

“Let’s comment on facts, which is Pontus is a Leeds United player, he’s here, he’s ready to fight, he’s ready to be a Leeds United player for the future so that’s all that matters.

“I don’t need to comment on rumours and speculation – there’s no point.”



Cardiff City owner Vincent Tan has revealed he is open to selling the South Wales club - should the right bid be received.

Tan bought Cardiff in 2010, but became unpopular with fans after changing the club's iconic blue to red in 2013.

The Malaysian businessman also revealed he is open to selling his shares in Belgian club KV Kortrijk, Bosnian outfit FK Sarajevo and his minority holding in new MLS franchise LAFC.

"For the record, I have no plans to sell any of the clubs, but if I am offered the right price, I will certainly consider," Tan said.

"I am in no rush to sell CCFC, but if I am offered the right price by the right person who I believe will be able to take the club to a higher level, I will certainly consider selling.

"I have said before that if I leave CCFC, I want to leave it in good hands.

"I have been approached on numerous occasions by parties wanting to buy CCFC, but the prices offered have not been right.

"CCFC is turning around now in the good hands of Neil Warnock, who I think is a great manager, and I believe it stands a good chance of being promoted again to the Premier League in the next season."



Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper David Raya has signed a one-year extension at Ewood Park.

The 21-year-old joined Rovers from Cornella in 2012 and has made 12 appearances for Blackburn - as well as spending time on loan at Southport in 2014.

He told Blackburn Rovers' club website: "I'm obviously very happy here. I've been here since I was 16 and it feels like home."