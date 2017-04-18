Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chelsea youngster Tammy Abraham has been linked to Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahce.

The forward is currently on loan at Bristol City and has impressed this season, scoring 25 goals for the relegation-threatened side.

And his performances have alerted the Turkish side - according to Turkey's Star.

Fenerbahce are believed to be searching for young talent who’ll be available on loan next season and Abraham fits the bill.

Wigan boss Graham Barrow has blasted on-loan Stoke City goalkeeper Jakob Haugaard for his performance against Brighton on Monday.

The manager was furious about how Haugaard conceded the first goal and went on to claim that the Dane would not start if his loan deal did not specify the amount of games he must play.

"It's something we're going to have to look at obviously. (Haugaard) didn't have a lot to do really. It's the first goal that's really got me really," Barrow told the Stoke Sentinel.

"From being in no trouble whatsoever, it's a Sunday league goal if I'm being honest. It's a goal you'd be really disappointed to lose in a veterans' game, never mind against a professional team. We've got to look at that and see what we can do about it."

Southampton are believed to be lining up a £13.5m bid for Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson.

The Sun claim the centre-half is being eyed up by the south coast side as a replacement for captain Virgil van Dijk.

The Dutchman is likely to have several offers to leave St Mary's at the end of the season and the Saints have highlighted Jansson as one potential replacement.

And the Swede is believed to be top of the list after Southampton missed out on signing Mamadou Sakho from Liverpool.

Steve Bruce has no intentions of allowing Mile Jedinak to leave Aston Villa , depsite the Australian being linked with a move away from the Midlands.

Both the Sun and the Mirror have claimed Jedinak would be offloaded at the end of the season, but the manager's comments made to the club's official website after the defeat to Fulham seem to suggest the Socceroo will remain in the claret and blue next term.

“Mile Jedinak is a colossus. He’s some man,” said Bruce.

“He keeps himself in great shape and he was right to play the two games in 48 hours. He was terrific and I was very, very pleased with him.”